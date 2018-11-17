Government likely to name Hasmukh Adhia’s successor today

Finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The government is set to name a successor to finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia who is retiring at the end of the month.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said in a Facebook post that the government wanted Hasmukh Adhia’s capability and experience in some alternate capacity but Adhia informed him that he would not like to work after his retirement on 30 November. Jaitley said Hasmukh Adhia’s time after retirement belongs to his passion, yoga, and to his son.

A finance ministry official who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the government is likely to name Adhia’s successor later on Saturday.

Jaitley said it was the efforts of Hasmukh Adhia and his team of officers that made it possible to roll out the goods and service tax (GST) from 1 July 2017. Jaitley also said Adhia’s term saw an exponential increase in the tax base and tax collections.