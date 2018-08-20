Godavari and Krishna in spate, Andhra Pradesh issues second flood warning

Water level at the barrage in Dowleswaram has touched 13 feet, far above the maximum height of 11 feet. Wikimedia Commons

Hyderabad: With the Godavari and Krishna in spate amid heavy rains, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday issued its second flood warning for the East and West Godavari districts. District authorities have already evacuated over 1,000 people after the first warning was issued on Sunday evening when water levels at the Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram, downstream of the Godavari, crossed the danger mark.

According to the AP Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the water level at the barrage touched 13 feet, well over the maximum height of 11 feet. “All officials have been asked to be alert. As of now the situation is in control, but if there is a third warning then the matter will be grave,” said an APSDMA official, requesting anonymity.

An official at the Andhra Pradesh Real Time Governance Society, a government body, said the first flood warning was issued when the water level at the Dowleswaram barrage touched the danger mark on Sunday evening.

“Over 170 gates of the barrage have been opened to let the water out into the sea,” he said, requesting anonymity.

Water was also let out through five sluices of the Srisailam dam after it was filled to the brim on Monday. Heavy rains had resulted in the water level touching 882.50 ft, against its full reservoir capacity of 885 ft.

In the Krishna-Guntur district, 70 gates of the Prakasam barrage, which runs across Vijayawada too, were opened to bring down the water levels, following the India Meteorological Department’s warnings of “heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places” on Tuesday and “moderate to heavy rainfall” on Wednesday.

The Real Time Governance Society official said that Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is reviewing the situation and the water levels at reservoirs are being monitored on a real-time basis.