Kerala floods: Rains return to Idukki, other affected areas, hamper relief work

An aerial view of the flood-hit areas of Kerala on Saturday. Photo: PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: After a brief lull, rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Sunday morning, posing problems for relief operations undertaken by multiple agencies in the flood- and landslide-hit regions. Water levels in the Idukki and Idamalayar reservoirs have reduced, bringing some relief, with authorities saying there was no need for any panic for people living downstream. No fresh casualties have been reported since Saturday and the death toll in rain-related incidents stands at 37, the authorities said.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh will undertake an aerial survey of some flood-hit areas and hold discussions with Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, camping in Kochi, later on Sunday. Vijayan had on Saturday undertaken an aerial survey of Idukki and Wayanad and said Kerala was in the midst of an unprecedented flood havoc and that the calamity has caused “immeasurable misery and devastation”.

Heading to Kerala to take stock of the flood situation in the state. Shall conduct a survey of the flood affected areas and also visit the relief camp sites. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 12, 2018

As of Sunday, more than 60,000 people have been accommodated in relief camps set up in different areas, including in Wayanad where over 14,000 people had been sheltered. Ten columns of the Indian Army, a unit of Madras Regiment along with personnel of the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were engaged in relief and rescue operations in Kozhikode, Idukki, Malappuram, Kannur and Wayanad, said people in the defence forces.

Mananthavady and Vythiri in the hilly Wayanad district have been totally cut-off, with roads washed away and houses marooned by water.

NDRF personnel rescue the flood-hit people in Wayanad, Kerala, on Saturday. Photo: PTI

Water level in the Idukki dam, the biggest arch dam in Asia which was opened after a gap of 26 years, marginally declined to 2,399.16 feet at 10 am Sunday, after hovering close to its maximum of 2,403 feet in the past few days, officials said.

There was a brief respite from the rains on Saturday in several parts of Kerala, but the fresh heavy downpour was making relief works difficult now, authorities said.

The Idukki dam. Photo: PTI

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had on Saturday warned that heavy to very heavy rains were expected in 16 states, including Kerala, till Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘Red Alert’,asking people to be cautious asthere was a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in most places of Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

Around 1,500 houses were damaged partially and 101 have been destroyed completely in Kerala floods and rain in the last few days.