Chidambaram’s protection from arrest extended till 8 October

A file photo of former finance minister P. Chidambaram. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Weeks after senior Congress leader and former finance minister P. Chidamabaram was granted interim protection from arrest till 7 August by the Patiala House Court in New Delhi in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case, the court, on Tuesday, granted another extension of interim protection to him and his son Karti Chidambaram till 8 October.

The court had earlier granted interim protection from arrest till Tuesday —7 August —to Karti Chidambaram in two cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2011 and 2012, respectively in the Aircel-Maxis case.

In July, the CBI in a fresh charge sheet, named Chidambaram and his son Karti as accused in the Aircel-Maxis case.

The charge sheet was filed after two money trails of Rs 26 lakh and Rs 87 lakh to Karti Chidambaram’s firms, Chess Management and Advantage Strategic, were confirmed.

The CBI is also probing how Chidambaram, who was finance minister in 2006, granted Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to a foreign a firm when only the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs was empowered to do so.

Chidambaram’s role is being probed simultaneously by investigating agencies in both the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.

In its earlier charge sheet against former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and others, the CBI had alleged that Chidambaram had granted FIPB approvals in March 2006 to a Maxis subsidiary, Global Communication Services Holdings Ltd, which is based in Mauritius.