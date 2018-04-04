Indian envoy Ajay Bisaria, Pakistan NSA Naseer Khan discuss bilateral relations

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been high in recent weeks due to a number of issues, including the harassment of each other’s diplomats stationed in New Delhi and Islamabad as well as violations of a 2003 ceasefire accord. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Indian high commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria called on Pakistan National Security Advisor (NSA) Naseer Khan Janjua on Tuesday in Islamabad, two people familiar with the development said, to discuss bilateral relations that have been buffeted by tensions in recent months.

The meeting was described as a “courtesy call” by one of the two people cited above. “Envoys call regularly on dignitaries of the host country,” the person cited above said, adding that Bisaria’s meeting was scheduled a week earlier.

“The Indian high commissioner sensitized the Pakistan NSA on matters of India’s concern,” the person said, adding, “constructive discussions took place on improving the bilateral relationship.”

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been high in recent weeks due to a number of issues, including the harassment of each other’s diplomats stationed in New Delhi and Islamabad as well as violations of a 2003 ceasefire accord.

Last week, the two sides mutually agreed to “resolve matters related to the treatment of diplomats and diplomatic premises, in line with the 1992 Code of Conduct for the treatment of diplomatic/consular personnel in India and Pakistan,” according to the second person cited above.

The two sides also reviewed their 1960 agreement on sharing the waters of the river Indus.