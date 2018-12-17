AAI seeks bids for six airports, to finalise bidders on February 28

Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will choose the bidders to operate its aerodromes at Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Lucknow and three other places on the basis of “per-passenger fee” and finalise the bids on February 28.As part of an open international competitive bidding process, the AAI has sought bidders for carrying out operations, management and development of the six airports.

Last month, the government cleared a proposal for managing six AAI-run airports on public-private partnership basis.

The airports are those at Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Ahmedabad and Jaipur.

In similar but separate tender documents issued on December 14, the AAI has said the successful bidders would be decided on the basis of fee that would be charged from each domestic passenger.

The deadline for submitting the bids is February 14 and the winning bidders would be finalised on February 28.

“Bids are invited for the Project on the basis of the Per-Passenger Fee for domestic passengers. The Per-Passenger Fee for domestic passengers shall constitute the sole criteria for appointment of the selected bidder,” as per one of the documents.

According to the AAI, the move to manage the six airports on a PPP basis is part of initiatives to provide world class infrastructure and services to stakeholders.

The PPP model for the six airports would be done through the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC). Any issue that is beyond the scope of PPPAC would be dealt with by an empowered group of secretaries.

Headed by NITI Aayog CEO, Secretaries of Civil Aviation Ministry, Department of Economic Affairs and Department of Expenditure would be part of the group, the government had said in November.

