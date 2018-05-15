BJP wrests back Bombay-Karnataka region from Congress in assembly elections

In the Marathi-dominated Belagavi district with 18 assembly seats, the BJP won Nippani, Kudachi, Arabhavi, Belgavi Dakshin, Hukkeri, Kittur, Saundatti Yelamma, Raybag and Ramdurg seats. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wrested back the Bombay-Karnataka region from the Congress in the 2018 assembly election, even it struggled to reach the majority mark of 113 in the southern state.

At last count, the BJP had won or was leading in 30 of the total 50 seats in the Bombay-Karnataka region spread over six districts. In the 2013 elections, the Congress had won 31 seats and the BJP 13 in this region that has a sizeable section of Marathi-speaking population. This time, the Congress was leading on and won 17 seats. The Janata Dal (Secular) was leading in or won two seats, one seat more than in 2013.

The Bombay-Karnataka region has always been key to the BJP’s success in Karnataka. In the 2008 assembly elections when the BJP won 110 seats in the state, the region added 16 seats to its kitty. This time, the region assumed extra significance since outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah contested from Badami in the region’s Bagalkot district. Siddaramaiah scraped through to victory with a narrow margin of 1,696 votes against BJP heavyweight B. Sriramulu. The region is also the site of the Mahadayi river dispute involving Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra.

In the Marathi-dominated Belagavi district with 18 assembly constituencies, the epicentre of Karnataka’s border dispute with Maharashtra over linguistic sentiments, the BJP won Nippani, Kudachi, Arabhavi, Belgavi Dakshin, Hukkeri, Kittur, Saundatti Yelamma, Raybag and Ramdurg seats. It was also leading on the Belagavi Uttar seat at the last count. In the Belagavi district, the Congress won the seats of Chikkodi-Sadalga, Kagwad, Gokak, Yemkanmardi, Belagavi Rural, and Bailhongal till the last reports came in. The Congress was leading on Athani and Khanapur seats in the district. Of the seven seats in the Bagalkot district, the BJP won Mudhol, Terdal, Bilgi, Bagalkot, and Hungund, while the Congress held on to Badami and Jamkhandi seats.

In Bijapur district, the BJP won the Muddebihal seat from the Congress and was leading the JD(S) by a slender margin of only 90 votes in Devar Hippargi at last count. The Congress retained Basavana Bagevadi, Bableshwar, and Indi seats, while the JD(S) won Nagthan and Sindgi.

Of the 17 seats spread over the districts of Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri, the BJP, till the last count, had won 7 seats and was leading on another 5. The Congress had won 2 and was leading on another two.