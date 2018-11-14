TRS supremo KCR files nomination for Gajwel seat

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s caretaker chief minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for the Gajwel seat to contest in the upcoming Telangana assembly elections. Upholding tradition, Rao visited the Konaipalli Venkateswara Swamy temple in the morning along with caretaker irrigation minister and nephew T. Harish Rao.

Rao had won the seat in the 2014 state elections with 86,372 votes. Vanteru Pratap Reddy, the current Congress candidate who was then with the Telugu Desam Party, came second with 67,154 votes and the (then) Congress candidate T. Narsa Reddy came third with 33,998 votes. The Congress and TDP are in an alliance this time, and Pratap Reddy is expected to give the TRS chief a tough fight.

For the TRS, the Gajwel seat is also a matter of prestige as Rao is contesting. Last week, Harish Rao had told reporters at the party office that the TRS supremo would win this time with over 1 lakh votes. While there is visible development in Rao’s constituency, a section of farmers are unhappy with the chief minister because their land has been acquired for the Rs 80,000 crore Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

The TRS, which has declared 107 candidates so far, is expected to announce the remaining 12 names for the 119 assembly seats by Thursday. In fact Rao, who dissolved the assembly on 6 September citing “political fragility”, released a list of 105 names immediately after which sent the opposition scrambling. Most of the names of the TRS’s first list had former sitting MLAs.

A senior TRS leader, who did not want to be named, said that the party’s second list will be out in a day or two. “Names are being finalized as there are strong contenders for each of the remaining seats,” he added. Telangana goes to polls on 7 December and the results will be out on 11 December with four other states.