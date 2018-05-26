Arun Jaitley says political debate to focus on Narendra Modi versus ‘anarchist combination’

Jaitley had a renal transplant earlier this month and has on Friday been shifted out of ICU. File Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Union minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said that aspirational India will reject the “anarchist” formation of “disparate political parties” which are promising to come together to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next general elections.

He said the political agenda for the debate this year appropriately will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi versus an “anarchist combination” of such parties.

“A group of disparate political parties are promising to come together. Some of their leaders are temperamental, the others occasionally change ideological positions. With many of them, such as TMC, DMK, TDP, BSP and the JD(S), the BJP has had an opportunity to share power. They frequently change political positions,” Jaitley wrote in a Facebook post.

Aspirational societies with vibrant democracies do not invite anarchy, the minister said, adding that a strong nation and the requirements of good governance abhor anarchy.

Several opposition parties including the Congress are trying to forge an alliance to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Modi has given ‘scam-free’ government and his fifth year will focus on consolidation of policies and programmes, wrote Jaitley, who had a renal transplant earlier this month and has on Friday been shifted out of ICU.

He said the country’s mood has transformed from despair to hope and aspirations in last four years. “Good governance and good economics have been blended with good politics. The result of this has been that the BJP is more confident, its geographical base has become much bigger, its social base has expanded and its winnability has hugely increased,” he added.

Attacking Congress, Jaitley said the party “is in desperation without the perks of office”. “From the dominant party of Indian politics, it is moving towards the ‘fringe’, its political positions are not of a mainstream party but one usually adopted by ‘fringe’ organisations. Fringe organisations can never hope to come in power,” the minister’s Facebook post noted.

“Its best hope lies in becoming a supporter of regional political parties. State level regional political parties have realised that the marginalised Congress can at best be either a junior partner or a marginal supporter,” he said.