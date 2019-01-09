Farmers to get interest free loans in U’khand soon: Trivendra Singh Rawat

A file photo of Uttarakhand new chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. Photo: Hindustan Times

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on said Wednesday farmers in the state will be given interest free loans soon as the BJP believes doing something real for them.

The Congress talks about farm loan waivers only for political reasons and such waivers given by its governments in Punjab and Haryana are confined to only crop loans and that too on those availed before 2008, he alleged. “We are already giving loans at two per cent interest rate to farmers. They will soon be getting loans at zero per cent interest. It will help them increase their produce further and strengthen their economy,” Rawat told reporters here. The farm loan waivers offered by Congress are just an eyewash, the chief minister alleged. “On the contrary we deliver on what we say. We are taking steps which will lead to real change in the lives of farmers rather than offering them lollipops for political gains,” Rawat said. The chief minister said two doplar radars to make precise weather warnings will soon start functioning in the state making it easier for disaster management authorities as well as farmers to prepare themselves to deal with natural calamities.

One doplar radar each will become operational on Mussoorie-Chamba road (Surkanda) and Mukteshwar by June this year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.