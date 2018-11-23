59-min MSME loan scheme a gimmick, says Amit Mitra

Dr. Amit Mitra , Minister of Finance Govt West Bengal addressing a press conference in Delhi on Friday 23rd Nov 2018. Photographed by Ramesh Pathania

New Delhi: West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra on Friday accused the union government of failing to manage institutions like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and said the 59-minute loan sanction for small businesses announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month was a gimmick.

The central government’s inability to manage elite institutions was “symptom of a disease,” Mitra told a press conference in the capital on the occasion of “West Bengal day”. He said that past governments were able to manage their differences with the central bank without these coming out in the open.

“The CBI is imploding. RBI deputy governor speaks, which is a form of implosion. There were differences of opinion (in the past) between the RBI governor and the government but those differences were managed. But this government does not know how to manage institutions of that high quality and therefore they have gone into a conflict,” Mitra said. He said that the current rift between the RBI and the government was only a symptom of a disease. “The disease is an incapacity to govern,” he said.

In recent months, the RBI and the central government have clashed on key policies relating to the level of the central bank’s reserves, lending to small businesses and liquidity of non-banking finance companies. The central bank agreed to some of the proposals from the government at its last board meeting on Monday. RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya last month raised issues regarding the independence of the central bank in a public speech where he said undermining the central bank’s independence could be “potentially catastrophic”.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is looking into the infighting between senior officials at CBI.