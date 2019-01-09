Citizenship Bill valid for all states and Union territories, Rajnath Singh tells Rajya Sabha

Home minister Rajnath Singh. Photo: HT

New Delhi: A day after sporadic violence gripped parts of northeast India over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016, the Rajya Sabha erupted over the Bill causing unrest in the region, with Members of Parliament demanding a response from home minister Rajnath Singh. Even as the Lok Sabha passed the Bill on Tuesday, the Bill was not tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Home minister Rajnath Singh, who addressed the Upper House on Wednesday, reiterated that the burden of the Bill by way of supporting migrants would not be borne by Assam or the northeast alone.

“This is not just for Assam or the northeast alone, but is valid for all states and Union territories as well. This amendment is for migrants who have come through eastern and western borders and staying in different parts of India as well. The responsibility will not be Assam’s alone and whatever steps are needed to be taken, the Centre will take,” Singh informed the Rajya Sabha.

Singh also informed the House that the purpose of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 is to provide Indian citizenship to those who had been forced to seek shelter in India because of religious persecution or fear of persecution in their home countries, primarily Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“There seem to be some misgivings that have been spread regarding to the bill. I want to assure the House that this is not just for Assam alone. For the benefit of the people of Assam, our government is taking all measures to ensure that the Assam Accord is implemented effectively.”

Citizenship would only be given to people after scrutiny and recommendations of district authorities and state governments, the home minister added. The bill was introduced in 2016 and was later sent to the joint parliamentary committee, which submitted its report on Monday.