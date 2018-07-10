Simultaneous polls against democratic values: Congress

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi .

New Delhi: The Congress party on Tuesday rejected the proposal to hold simultaneous polls in the present context saying that it is a “constitutional farce and perversity” and that any such proposal would be an “antithesis to democracy”.

The Congress is of the view that mid-term dissolution of assemblies would result in an added burden to the exchequer and betrayal of mandate, and that there is no guarantee that governments would serve full five-year terms.

The party also pointed out that there is a lack of constitutional provision for dissolving assemblies other than for exceptional circumstances. It added that the simultaneous polls endangers the federal and multi-party system.

The party also alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP)’s push for it is based on “maximizing political gains” and not on administrative grounds. “The proposal of simultaneous elections, which is fancily dressed up as ‘One Nation One Election’, for Parliament and assemblies across India is a constitutional perversity and hits the very core of democracy...it goes against the grain of the basic structure of the Indian Constitution, it goes against the will of the people,” party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said on Tuesday.

The Congress observation comes against the backdrop of the law commission holding consultations with political parties over the proposal of simultaneous polls.