Tussle for portfolios in Karnataka may end soon

Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy with deputy CMG. Parameshwara at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. The announcement on portfolio allocation is expected this week. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The tussle over the sharing of portfolio between the new alliance partners in Karnataka is likely to end soon with the Congress expected to allow its junior partner, Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), to keep some of the key portfolios.

The spar over the finance ministry portfolio has also been resolved with the JD(S) likely to keep the all-important ministry, said senior Congress leaders. The announcement of the entire cabinet is expected this week.

The Congress was keen on getting the finance portfolio, particularly with the aim of fulfilling its election promises with ease.

However, it eventually changed its stance with the top leadership of the party reiterating that the support to JD(S) was “unconditional” and should be so in letter and spirit.

“In a hung assembly, long discussions over portfolio distribution is natural to provide a stable government. The last hitch was the finance ministry. That too is sorted now and the JD(S) is likely to keep it. Also, past instances in the state showed that the junior partner mostly gets the finance portfolio. We are expecting the announcement in a few days,” a former state minister and a senior Congress leader, who was part of the discussions in New Delhi said.

Several MLAs and local leaders of the Congress were in the national capital to take part in a series of meetings to iron out portfolio allocations with senior leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge and K.C. Venugopal. Chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also held deliberations with Congress leaders on Monday in New Delhi and communicated that he would discuss the developments with his party.

“The distribution of portfolios has been fair and a result of a lot of threadbare discussions. Eventually, there was a view in our party that our support to JD(S) was unconditional and nothing should affect our ties at this stage,” another Congress leader from Bengaluru said.

The person quoted above added that both the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator and an independent, who had offered support to the alliance, are likely to be included in the council of ministers.

The clarity over portfolio distribution comes nearly a week after Kumaraswamy and his deputy G. Parameshwara, a senior Congress leader, took oath.

In the recently concluded state polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the single-largest party with 104 seats, but fell short of the majority. The Congress and JD(S) formed a post-poll alliance and is now in power in the state.