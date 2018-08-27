AAP will win all 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi: Kejriwal

AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will have to win all seven seats in Delhi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to strengthen the hands of the state government, AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

“AAP will win all the seven seats in the 2019 election... Our government in the state has worked for the people. Is there anything that the Lok Sabha members have done for the people in over four years?” Kejriwal said, kick-starting the AAP campaign for the general elections during the launch of the party office in East Delhi constituency.

AAP has named its senior leader Atishi Marlena as the party in-charge of East Delhi. It has also named in-charges for four other constituencies.

Kejriwal listed the achievements of the AAP government in Delhi and said that the party was contesting to help usher in clean politics.

“We don’t have the money to contest elections. If we were corrupt then we would have asked all our tenders to submit 1% in our party funds. We have not come here to indulge in such corrupt ways. If we would have done that then the money would have gone to our party funds and you would not have got free electricity, water, better schools. We need to ensure that the AAP wins all the seven seats in the upcoming elections. We need to go door-to-door to strengthen AAP,” Kejriwal said.

In the 2014 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party won all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. The following year, AAP was elected to power in the Delhi after winning 67 of the 70 seats in the Assembly.