Punjab, Kerala question working of GST Council

Finance minister Piyush Goyal speaks as MoS Finance Shiv Partap Shukla (R) and Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia look on during the 28th Meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council (GST) at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday.

New Delhi: The states of Punjab and Kerala have questioned the way in which decisions were made at Saturday’s GST (goods and services tax) Council meeting, casting a shadow over claims of fiscal federalism at the indirect tax body represented by the centre and states.

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal wrote to finance minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday questioning the way the changes to the GST laws were approved, arguing they impinge on states’s right for proper representation.

Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac also questioned the reduction of rates on consumer durable items despite them being not on the initial meeting agenda of the 28th GST Council meeting.

The GST Council meeting, chaired by Goyal for the first time, approved a cut in tax rates on more than 50 items including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and paints. It also approved changes to GST laws to reduce the compliance burden on taxpayers as well as plug loopholes in the existing laws. It also gave compliance relief to small businesses and merchants by simplifying procedures and by allowing quarterly return filing facility, benefitting around 93% of the over 12 million registered GST-payers.

Explaining his concerns, Badal wrote that the GST law is being rushed and questioned why the recommendations of the law committee were approved only partially and only a few amendments were being moved for legislative approval.

“The fact that the detailed report of the law review committee, that was constituted by the GST Council, was not even made available to the full Council or placed in public domain for feedback, sends a message by itself,” Badal wrote, adding the earlier draft approved by the Council was abandoned without assigning any reason.

“I find that the process adopted for the finalization of the GST law is not proper and thus impinge on the states’ right for proper representation before taking up such important legislation in their respective legislatures,” Badal wrote, seeking time to go through the suggestions of the law review committee in detail and present their views.

Amendments to the central GST law and the integrated GST law will be take up in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. Subsequently, states will have to make the corresponding changes in their state GST laws.

Kerala questioned the way the centre pushed through tax rate cuts on consumer durable items despite it not being part of the initial agenda circulated to states.

“It is most unfortunate that GST Council without circulating in the agenda notes should decide to reduce the tax on 18 consumer durables like TV, fridge etc from 28 per cent to 18 percent disregarding consequences to revenue and equity. Undemocratic and Non egalitarian,” Isaac wrote on micro-blogging website Twitter. Isaac added that the agenda for tax cuts on these items was circulated only in the afternoon of the meeting and was not part of the initial agenda circulated to states.

He also questioned why taxes on items consumed by the poor were not cut first.

The pruning of items in the 28% slab is expected to cost the exchequer about Rs.6,000 crore a year.

