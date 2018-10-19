Two women begin to climb up Sabarimala temple amid strong protests

Photo: PTI

Ernakulam: In a first, two young women have started climbing up the hill to Kerala’s Sabarimala temple under high police cover on Friday morning, erupting massive protests from devotees.

The journey of the women has given rise to fresh protests at the temple, where tension prevails over the last few days as devotees protest a Supreme Court verdict against the ban for women of child bearing age, which they see as between 10 and 50, in the temple.

One of the women climbing up the hill is said to be a devotee from Kerala, seen in television channels as wearing the traditional black dress of Sabarimala devotees and carrying a devotional offering called ‘Irumudi Kettu’ at her head. The other is Kavita, a television journalist from Andhra Pradesh, reported the website of The Hindu newspaper.

Television visuals show both climbing up the steep hills to the temple, a 5km trek from downhill, under heavy police protection led by Inspector General S Srijith. If successful, they would be the first to visit the temple after the Supreme Court cancelled the ban.

The attempt has made devotees to gather in bulk at Sannidhanam, the sanctorum, television reports showed.