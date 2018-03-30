Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli to visit India from 6 April

Nepal’s prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s visit is in line with the tradition of a Nepalese premier visiting India on his first overseas trip. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: On his maiden foreign trip after assuming office, Nepal’s prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli will visit India from 6-8 April during which he will hold talks with the top leadership here to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

The upcoming visit will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review the wide-ranging cooperative partnership, and to progress it further for the benefit of the two peoples, a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement said.

Oli will hold talks with his Indian counterpart and call on President Ram Nath Kovind and vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu during his trip. A high-level delegation will accompany Oli on his state visit to India, the MEA said.

The Nepalese premier, who will also be accompanied by his wife Radhika Shakya Oli, will visit the G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in Pantnagar, Uttarakhand, during the visit.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and other ministers will call on the Nepalese prime minister, the MEA said.

India and Nepal enjoy age-old, special ties of friendship and cooperation, it said. Oli’s visit is in line with the tradition of a Nepalese premier visiting India on his first overseas trip.

Swaraj had visited Nepal before Oli took office to congratulate him for the historic victory of the Left Alliance in the Parliamentary and Provincial elections.

She was the first senior Indian minister to visit Nepal after the conclusion of elections to local bodies, provincial assemblies and federal Parliament.

While congratulating Oli over phone upon his appointment to the top executive post last month, Prime Minister Modi had extended an invitation to him for a visit to India.