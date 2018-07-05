New rail travel ID proof: Aadhaar, DL in DigiLocker

Last year, the Ministry of Railways had permitted mAadhaar as one of the prescribed proofs of identity for rail travel in any reserved class. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Railways has said that the national transporter will now accept soft copies of Aadhaar and driving licence provided they are in your DigiLocker, news agency PTI reported. DigiLocker is a digital storage service operated by the government that enables citizens to store certain official documents on cloud. Railways, according to the PTI report, has sent a missive to all zonal principal chief commercial managers that these two identity proofs on such service will be accepted as valid proof of identity of a passenger.

“If a passenger shows Aadhaar or driving licence from the ‘issued documents’ section by logging into his DigiLocker account, the same should be considered as valid proof of identity,” PTI cited a railway order as saying.

Last year, the Ministry of Railways had permitted mAadhaar (Aadhaar card on mobile app launched by UIDAI) as one of the prescribed proofs of identity for rail travel in any reserved class. For showing Aadhaar, the person has to open the app and enter his/ her password to show the digital Aadhaar Card.

DigiLockers help you consolidate all your important documents at one place. You just need to have an Aadhaar card linked to your cell number to open a DigiLocker account.

The railways order said that if a “passenger shows Aadhaar or driving licence from the ‘issued documents’ section by logging into his DigiLocker account, the same should be considered as valid proof of identity”, according to the PTI report. Railways also clarified that the documents uploaded by the passenger himself that is the documents in the ‘uploaded documents’ section will not be considered as a valid proof of identity, the report added.