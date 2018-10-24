Only Euro VI compliant vehicles to be sold from April 2020
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday clarified that only vehicles compliant with the Bharat Stage VI emission standards would be allowed to be sold from 1 April, 2020.
The order was passed a three-judge bench headed by Justice Madan B. Lokur.
The Centre had earlier told the court that only BS VI compliant vehicles would be allowed to be registered and sold after 31 March 2020.
Automobile makers and activists had moved court seeking clarification on whether sale and registration of vehicles compliant with earlier emission standards would be allowed after that date.
In April 2017, automobile manufacturers had informed the Supreme Court of technological difficulties in starting the process of converting vehicles to meet BS-VI from 2019 in order to meet the April 2020 deadline.
A series of orders has been passed by the apex court over the years to try and curb growing pollution in the National Capital Region centred on Delhi.
Last year, the court had banned the sale and registration of vehicles that were not compliant with Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) norms after 31 March 2017.
