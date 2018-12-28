Railways announces concession in ticket fares for transgender senior citizens

Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: The railways has decided to grant 40% concession in passenger fares to transgender senior citizens, the transporter said Thursday.The concession for a person of the third gender, aged 60 years or above, will be available from New Year’s Day, said Central Railway spokesperson Sunil Udasi.

Till now, such a concession was admissible for men who are 60 years and above, and for women aged 58 years and above. The rate of concession is 40% for men and 50 per cent for women. Though a column for transgender (T) was introduced in the reservation form, the concession was not admissible to them.

The railways offers concessions on ticket prices to 53 different categories, ranging from 10-100%. While students going to their hometown or educational tours can avail a concession of 50% in second and sleeper class, students hailing from Scheduled Tribes can avail a concession of 75%.

Similarly, government school students in rural areas are eligible to get a concession of 75% in second class for a study tour or an entrance examination once a year.

Those appearing for UPSC and Central Staff Selection Commission can also avail a concession of 50 per cent on the fare. Industrial labours and farmers, who wish to visit agricultural exhibitions, can also avail a 25-per-cent concession on second-class and sleeper-class tickets.

In addition, foreign students studying in India are also eligible for a 50-per-cent concession in second and sleeper class. Apart from these, senior citizens, who book their railway tickets online, now have the option to choose between 100-per-cent concession, 50%concession and no concession.

