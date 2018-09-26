A committee to run MCI till new legislation comes into place: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: A committee will run the Medical Council of India (MCI) till Parliament passes a bill that seeks to replace the body with a new commission, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday.

The announcement came after President Ram Nath Kovind signed an ordinance to set up a committee to run the medical body. While the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2017, which aims to overhaul medical education in India and replace the MCI, is yet to be enacted by Parliament, the term of elected body members of the MCI is also to end soon.

“The ordinance was cleared by the Union Cabinet this morning and the President has now given his ascent. Since the term of the elected body of the MCI is ending shortly, a need was felt to run it by a committee,” said Jaitley.

“Some of the Board of Governors who would run MCI include Niti Aayog member Dr V. K. Paul, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria and Nikhil Tandon. All the members of the committee will be professionals of great eminence,” Jaitley said.

The NMC Bill 2017 was taken up for consideration on 2 January 2018 and was referred to the parliamentary standing committee on health and family welfare for examination. The committee presented its 109th report on the bill to the House on 20 March 2018. The MCI was heavily criticized by the parliamentary standing committee for failing to fulfill any of its mandates.

Following recommendations of the committee, in March, the union health ministry had approved amendments to the NMC Bill, including removing the contentious provision of “bridge course”, which would have allowed practitioners of alternative medicine to pursue allopathy, after strong resistance from the Indian Medical Council and the opposition. The union health ministry, after examining the recommendations, obtained approval of the Cabinet on 28 March 2018 for moving official amendments. Thereafter, the Bill is pending in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier this month, the ministry of health and family welfare wrote to states for starting the process of electing new members to the MCI as the tenure of most of the members was coming to an end in November.

The Supreme Court in its judgment dated 2 May 2016 issued directions to the central government to constitute an oversight committee with authority to oversee all statutory functions of the MCI till a new legislation comes in.