A number of GST amendments likely in Monsoon Session: Official
According to GST Council special secretary Arun Goyal, the GST e-way bill system will be rolled out across the country by 3 June
Last Published: Mon, May 28 2018. 05 11 PM IST
Kolkata: Several amendments to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law is likely to be placed before Parliament in the Monsoon Session, a senior official said in Kolkata on Monday.
“There are several amendments to the GST which is proposed to come up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament,” GST Council special secretary Arun Goyal said at a seminar organized by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce. Over a dozen pending GST amendments are aimed at easing operational functioning of the indirect tax reform, he added.
According to Goyal, the GST e-way bill system will be rolled out across the country by 3 June. A total of 20 states have already implemented the e-way bill system, dates of which has seen several deferments in the recent past.
First Published: Mon, May 28 2018. 05 10 PM IST
