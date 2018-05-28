A number of GST amendments likely in Monsoon Session: Official

Over a dozen pending GST amendments are aimed at easing operational functioning of the indirect tax reform, says GST Council special secretary Arun Goyal. Photo: PTI

Kolkata: Several amendments to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law is likely to be placed before Parliament in the Monsoon Session, a senior official said in Kolkata on Monday.

“There are several amendments to the GST which is proposed to come up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament,” GST Council special secretary Arun Goyal said at a seminar organized by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce. Over a dozen pending GST amendments are aimed at easing operational functioning of the indirect tax reform, he added.

According to Goyal, the GST e-way bill system will be rolled out across the country by 3 June. A total of 20 states have already implemented the e-way bill system, dates of which has seen several deferments in the recent past.