TDP likely to snap ties with NDA after key meeting today

The TDP politburo headed by party chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will meet in Amaravati on Friday. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) under Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is likely to break ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after the politburo meet in Amaravati on Friday.

The 15-member group headed by Naidu is the highest decision-making body of the party.

The development is significant because it comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) debacle in the byelection in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP lost the key Lok Sabha seat of Gorakhpur, a constituency that elected Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath five times.

The TDP will be the second NDA ally to walk out of the ruling alliance after former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi decided to leave earlier this month. Problems within NDA have been growing since Shiv Sena passed a resolution to the effect that it will not be part of the alliance for the 2019 general elections and the next Maharashtra polls.

“The politburo is meeting on Friday evening to take the final call on the alliance with BJP. It is likely that TDP will leave NDA because there is an overwhelming view in TDP that the party should not remain part of NDA and contest both the 2019 general elections and assembly elections on its own strength,” said a senior TDP leader aware of the development, on condition of anonymity.

There have been growing differences between TDP and BJP on the demand to grant Andhra Pradesh special status. The Union government has agreed to a special package for AP but not the demand for providing it special status.

“Senior leaders of the party, including the chief minister, feel slighted on the treatment given by BJP leaders in the government because even after repeated reminders our demands have not been met by the Union government,” the TDP leader cited above said.

The likely decision to part ways with NDA comes a week after two Union ministers A. Gajapathi Raju and Y.S. Chowdary, who are TDP members, resigned from the cabinet on 8 March.

“AP chief minister and chief of TDP N. Chandrababu Naidu has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at least 29 times in the last four years of NDA. Several top leaders of BJP and the Union government have spoken to the CM as well but our core demand for special status has not been met by the government. TDP has been a silent partner of NDA for a long time and we have never spoken of our grievances in the open but our decision to follow coalition ethics has not yielded any result,” the TDP leader added.

Political analysts feel the BJP leadership is not making efforts to reach out to allies that are prominent regional parties. “There is a clear sign that allies are not happy with BJP. Three allies have spoken against BJP because their expectations from BJP and NDA are not being met. It seems alliance partners feel suffocated. The size of BJP in NDA is so large that the BJP leadership doesn’t feel that it is important to reach out to regional partners,” said Sanjay Kumar, a political analyst and director of New Delhi-based Centre for the Study of Developing Societies.