TMC retains West Bengal seat, BJP pips CPM to finish second
The CPM’s vote share declined from 42.2% in 2016 to 17.1% in this election, while the Trinamool Congress’s increased by 11 percentage points to 59.1%
Kolkata:That Dulal Das of the Trinamool Congress would win the byelection to the Maheshtala constituency in southwest Kolkata was never in doubt. The contest was for the second spot, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yet again beat the alliance between the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPM.
Even as Das received 104,818 votes and won by a whopping margin of 62,765 votes—compared with 12,452 votes two years ago—the BJP’s vote share jumped from 7.7% to 23.7%. BJP’s Sujit Ghosh, a retired IPS officer, received 42,053 votes, while the CPM’s Congress-backed candidate Prabhat Chowdhury received 30,384 votes.
The CPM’s vote share declined from 42.2% in 2016 to 17.1% in this election, while the Trinamool Congress’s increased by 11 percentage points to 59.1%. The CPM’s Chowdhury said it is clearly understandable that the electorate has rejected what the Left stands for.
Around 40% of Maheshtala’s voters are Muslims, according to Biswanath Chakraborty, a professor of political science at Kolkata’s Rabindra Bharati University and an election analyst. The result shows that Muslims who earlier supported the CPM, have voted for the Trinamool Congress this time, he said.
The outcome of the byelection in Maheshtala is a major setback for the CPM because the constituency once had a large number of small enterprises and Left-backed trade unions held sway over the electorate.
The elections were held on the watch of central forces. And the result shows that voters have given their verdict for the Trinamool Congress, said the party’s secretary general Partha Chattopadhyay.
