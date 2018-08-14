Wholesale inflation eases to 5.09% in July

Declining food prices pulled down wholesale inflation. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Wholesale inflation eased to 5.09% in July on account of cheaper food articles, especially fruits and vegetables, government data showed today. The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation was recorded at 5.77% in June. In July 2017, it was at 1.88%.

Wholesale inflation in the food articles category was (-) 2.16% in July as against (+) 1.80% in the previous month, the commerce and industry ministry data showed.

Among others in the basket, vegetable prices fell by 14.07 per cent during the month as compared to a rise of 8.12% in June. Likewise, there was an 8.81% fall in wholesale prices of fruits in July as against a rise of 3.87% in the preceding month.

In pulses, inflation stood at (-) 17.03% as against (-) 20.23%.

Retail inflation eased to a nine-month low of 4.17% in July, from 4.9% in June, on account of cheaper food articles, data showed yesterday.