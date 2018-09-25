SC allows candidates facing criminal charges to contest polls

Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to bar candidates who have criminal charges against them from contesting elections.

As a result, candidates against whom a charge sheet has been filed will be able to continue to contest elections in the country.

“We are not in a position to add a disqualification”, said Chief Justice Dipak Misra while leaving the issue in hands of Parliament.

The court however, laid down certain guidelines in an attempt to curb corruption in politics and ensure that voters are able to make informed choices. It directed candidates filing nomination papers to provide details about any criminal cases pending against them. Political parties were also asked to publish on their websites and widely circulate the criminal antecedents of candidates contesting polls on their ticket.

At present, a charge sheet does not debar a person from contesting elections, and cases usually take years to be decided. As a tentative measure, on 1 November, 2017, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to set up special fast-track courts to try over 1,581 pending cases against legislators across the country. The Centre had said that Rs65 lakh would be required for setting up each of these courts, bringing the total up to Rs7.8 crore. On such directions, 12 fast-track courts have been set up in 11 states to expedite pending cases against legislators.

A constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra was ruling on a batch of petitions, including one by NGO Public Interest Foundation, seeking disqualification of politicians, including Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assemblies from contesting elections once charges are framed against them.

Among the petitions was also one by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesman and advocate Ashwini Kumar. He challenged the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which bars convicted politicians from contesting elections for six years after having served a jail term. The plea also sought a direction to the Centre and the Election Commission to fix minimum educational qualifications and an upper age limit for candidates.

The Election Commission’s initial stand in court was that it supported decriminalization of politics through a lifetime ban on members of Parliament and legislative assemblies, who at present can contest elections even after being convicted in criminal cases.

The court also ruled against barring legislators from practising as advocates in courts and said that there was there was nothing in the Advocates Act, 1961, to allow the same.

According to Milan Vaishnav’s book When Crime Pays: Money and Muscle in Indian Politics, in 2004 the percentage of MPs with criminal cases was 24% and those with serious cases registered against them was 12%. By 2014 the numbers rose to 34% and 21%, respectively.