Modi govt ‘afraid’ of no-confidence motion, says Rahul Gandhi

Mysuru: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the Narendra Modi government of being “afraid” to face the no-confidence motion moved against it.

“In parliament, a no-confidence motion against the Modi government has been moved. For the past 10 days it has been stalled because the government is afraid,” Gandhi said at a public rally in Mysuru.

The second half of the budget session of Parliament has been a complete washout since commencement with protests from the Congress, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party on various issues stalling the proceedings.

The Congress has given a notice to move a no-confidence motion against the Modi government, becoming the third party to do so after YSRCP and TDP. With the Lok Sabha not being in order, the no-confidence motion of YSRCP and TDP have not been taken up so far. The government has stated that it was willing for a discussion on the no-confidence motion.

In his speeches almost devoted entirely to attack Modi, Gandhi targeted the government on the PNB fraud, foreign policy and Jammu and Kashmir situation. “Wherever you see around India, you would find China. You would find China in Nepal, Burma, Sri Lanka and Maldives... Once they were India’s friends, they are now China’s friends”, he said. “On Bhutan’s land, China builds a road and a helipad and keeps a guard and the 56-inch person does not speak a word,” he said, taking a jibe at the prime minister.

On Jammu and Kashmir, Gandhi said there were terror attacks in the state but when the Congress-led UPA government came to power, it broke the spine of terrorists. Neither civilians nor soldiers were being killed, he claimed. “But for the sake of power, Modi backed the PDP to form government and ignited fire in Jammu and Kashmir... there is violence in Jammu and Kashmir and Modiji is not speaking a word”, Rahul said.

On the upcoming Karnataka elections, Gandhi said he was confident of his party winning not only the state but also the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“The Congress needs to fight harder at every single booth and defeat the BJP.I am confident that we will win Karnataka in 2018 and in the general elections in 2019,” he said. The Congress would give a tough fight to the BJP in each and every booth and give them a crushing defeat, he added.

According to Gandhi, Modi does not care for farmers’ welfare as he refused to waive off their loans. Gandhi said the fight was between two ideologies of creating conflicts and uniting the nation. “This fight is between ideologies. On one hand, we have BJP-RSS who have an ideology that creates conflict between religions and on the other hand there is the Congress whose ideology unites this nation,” he said.

At a rally in K.R. Pete, Gandhi continued his attack on the Janata Dal (Secular), or JDS, and asked former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s party to come clean on its support to the BJP.

“JDS, they have to make it clear whether they are the BJP’s B-team or not,” Gandhi said at the meeting in the Vokkaliga belt of the old Mysuru region, considered a JDS stronghold. “They (JDS) have to make it clear whether they are supporting the BJP, if yes, why? The JDS stands for ‘Janata Dal Sangh Parivar’,” he added.

Terming employment generation the “biggest problem” in India, Gandhi attacked the BJP-led central government for “not” fulfilling the promises it had made to the people such as job creation and addressing the issue of farmer distress.

Praising the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka, the Congress president said it had worked for the poor, downtrodden and backward communities. Gandhi even credited the chief minister for running a “clean government”.

Raising the Nirav Modi issue and alleging that the diamantaire had run away with Rs22,000 crore, the Congress president questioned Modi’s silence on the matter. “What kind of chowkidaari (watchman’s job) is Narendra Modi doing,” he asked.

The Congress president is on his fourth round of campaigning for Karnataka elections. He had earlier toured the northern, coastal and Malnad regions. The Karnataka elections are likely to be held in April-May.