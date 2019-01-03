Delhi-Varanasi Train 18 to have stoppages at Kanpur, Allahabad: Five things to know

Train 18 will run between Delhi and Varanasi in eight hours and the fastest train between the two cities now takes 11.30 hours, according to Piyush Goyal. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Train 18, touted as the new Shatabdi Express will begin its services soon. Without providing a date for the train’s first run, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said it would “begin service soon”. Train 18 will run between Delhi and Varanasi in eight hours and the fastest train between the two cities now takes 11.30 hours, according to Piyush Goyal.

“This train has amenities of international standards, is Wi-Fi enabled, has CCTV cameras, and it has no locomotive or engine. It is a train set. It will cover the 750-km route at a maximum speed of 160 kmph,” said Goyal, who inspected the train at the New Delhi railway station.

Interior of the country’s fastest T-18 train, scheduled to run between New Delhi and Varanasi railway stations. Photo: PTI

Five things to know about the country’s first engine-less train that will initially run between Delhi and Varanasi.

1. On its journey to Varanasi on its first run, Train 18 will have two stoppages, —one at Kanpur and the other at Allahabad.

2. According to reports, Train 18’s first commercial run will begin next week just ahead of the Kumbh Mela, which will begin on 14 January in Allahabad.

3. Train 18 is likely to be one of the four special trains to ferry delegates of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas from the Kumbh Mela on 24 January to New Delhi in time for the Republic Day ceremony.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal inspects the country’s fastest T-18 train, scheduled to run between New Delhi and Varanasi railway stations, at New Delhi Railway Station in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

4. Train 18, which is 45% faster than the fastest train on the Delhi-Varanasi route, will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Kumbh Mela.

5. The train fare is not finalised yet; it is expected to include the cost of food.

Need for Speed: Train 18 seen cruising at a sustained 180Km/h, officially becoming the fastest train in India pic.twitter.com/2VNF1U3qrl — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 26, 2018

Train 18 will have two classes—one regular and another executive class—and these will be fully air-conditioned.