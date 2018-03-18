Cross-LoC shelling in Poonch kills 5 of a family
Jammu: Pakistani troops targeted border villages in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district with mortar bombs on Sunday, killing five members of a family including three minor children, officials with knowledge of the matter said. Two other members of the family were critically injured and were airlifted to Jammu for treatment.
The “unprovoked and indiscriminate” shelling of civilian areas almost three-four kilometres from the Line of Control (LoC) by the Pakistani troops, in violation of a ceasefire agreement, lasted from 7.45AM to 11.30AM, army PRO Lt. Col. Devender Anand said. Indian troops guarding the border retaliated strongly and effectively, he added.
Stressing the need for peace, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted: “Anguished to hear of 5 (five) people losing their lives in the crossfire along the LoC in the Balakote sector of Poonch. My deepest condolences to their family.”
Inspector General of Police, Jammu, S.D.S Jamwal said the civil administration was “alive to the situation” and appropriate precautionary actions would be taken to ensure safety of civilians.
Latest News »
- Market volatility will rise in short-term as elections near: Rana Gupta
- Doing business in India: ‘Substance’ over ‘form’ in transfer pricing regime
- Hong Kong can be India’s gateway to China: Gautam Bambawale
- Jerome Powell moves to normalize US monetary policy
- Piramal Finance to invest Rs10,000 crore in hotel assets: MD Khushru Jijina
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors