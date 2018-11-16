CBI vs CBI: Supreme Court seeks Alok Verma’s response on CVC report

Alok Verma (in picture) and CBI special director Rakesh Asthana was divested of their powers and sent on leave on 24 October, pending the probe. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Alok Verma on the report of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) over corruption allegations against him.

Verma has been asked to submit his response in a sealed cover by Monday.

The apex court also directed that the CVC’s inquiry report be served to the office of the Attorney General and Solicitor General.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi refrained from taking any final decision on the CVC’s report at this stage keeping in mind the “sanctity of the institution and public confidence”.

“We are of the view that at this stage we are not taking any decision. The copy should be furnished to the counsel for petitioners. It’ll be open for the petitioner to file a response in a sealed cover,” he said while dictating the order.

On findings of the CVC’s report, Justice Gogoi said the charges against Verma ranged from being “very complimentary” to “not so complimentary” to “not at all complimentary” to those “requiring investigation”.

The CVC’s report was taken on record by the apex court on 12 November.

On 26 October, the top court had placed the CVC’s inquiry into the corruption allegations against Verma under the supervision of retired Supreme Court judge A.K. Patnaik and had asked the commission to wind up the inquiry in two weeks.

Alok Verma and CBI special director Rakesh Asthana were divested of their powers and sent on leave on 24 October, pending the probe.

