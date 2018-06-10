Narendra Modi says connectivity with neighbourhood and in SCO region is India’s priority

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Qingdao: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that connectivity with the neighbourhood and in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) region is India’s priority as he stressed that his country was committed to extend full cooperation to a successful outcome of the summit.

Speaking at the restricted session of the SCO Summit, Prime Minister Modi also floated the concept of SECURE: ‘S’ for security for citizens, ‘E’ for economic development, ‘C’ for connectivity in the region, ‘U’ for unity, ‘R’ for respect of sovereignty and integrity, and ‘E for environment protection. “We have again reached a stage where physical and digital connectivity is changing the definition of geography. Therefore, connectivity with our neighbourhood & in the SCO region is our priority,” Modi said.

It is for the first time the Indian prime minister is attending the SCO Summit after India along with Pakistan became full-fledged members of the grouping, jointly dominated by China and Russia, which has been increasingly seen as a counter to NATO.

Modi said India is committed to extend full cooperation to a successful outcome of the summit.

Noting that only 6% of foreign tourists in India are from SCO countries, the prime minister said this can easily be doubled. “Increasing awareness of our shared cultures can help boost this number.We will organise a SCO food festival and a Buddhist festival in India,” he said.

Citing Afghanistan as an “unfortunate example” of effect of terrorism, Modi said he hoped the brave steps towards peace taken by President Ashraf Ghani will be respected by all in the region, apparently referring to a cease-fire announced by the Afghan leader for the Eid festival.

The SCO currently has eight member countries which represents around 42% of the world’s population and 20% of the global GDP. Besides Modi, other leaders attending the summit include Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its members last year.