China to ‘significantly’ boost buying of US goods: White House
Both sides agreed on meaningful increases in US agriculture and energy exports, the White House said
Last Published: Sat, May 19 2018. 11 40 PM IST
Washington: China will significantly increase purchases of US goods and services, the White House said in a statement following talks in Washington this week that aimed to resolve a trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.
Both sides agreed on meaningful increases in US agriculture and energy exports, the White House said, adding that the US will send a team to China to work out the details.
First Published: Sat, May 19 2018. 11 40 PM IST
