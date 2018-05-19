 China to ‘significantly’ boost buying of US goods: White House - Livemint
China to ‘significantly’ boost buying of US goods: White House

Both sides agreed on meaningful increases in US agriculture and energy exports, the White House said
Last Published: Sat, May 19 2018. 11 40 PM IST
Ros Krasny, Bloomberg
A file photo of White House. Photo: AP

Washington: China will significantly increase purchases of US goods and services, the White House said in a statement following talks in Washington this week that aimed to resolve a trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

Both sides agreed on meaningful increases in US agriculture and energy exports, the White House said, adding that the US will send a team to China to work out the details.

First Published: Sat, May 19 2018. 11 40 PM IST
