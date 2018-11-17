UIDAI’s Ajay Bhushan Pandey appointed new revenue secretary

Ajay Bhushan Pandey will continue to hold additional charge of UIDAI CEO and chairman of GSTN until further orders. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Saturday appointed UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey as the finance secretary replacing Hasmukh Adhia, who retires on 31 November. Pandey, a 1984 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of Maharashtra cadre, will take charge on 1 December. He will continue to hold additional charge of chief executive officer of the Unique Identification Authority of India and chairman of the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), until further orders.

In another secretary appointment announced Saturday, Girish Chandra Murmu—currently special secretary in the revenue department—took over as the officer on special duty in the finance ministry. Murmu, a 1985 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, will take charge as secretary, department of expenditure in the finance secretary on superannuation of A.N. Jha on 31 January 2019.

Adhia, a 1981-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, moved to Delhi in November 2014 as secretary in the Department of Financial Services after Narendra Modi became the prime minister.

On Friday, finance minister Arun Jaitley said in a Facebook post that the government wanted Adhia’s capability and experience in some alternate capacity but the outgoing finance secretary informed him that he would not like to work after his retirement on 30 November. Jaitley said Adhia’s time after retirement belongs to his passion, yoga, and to his son.

Jaitley said it was the efforts of Hasmukh Adhia and his team of officers that made it possible to roll out the goods and service tax (GST) from 1 July 2017. Jaitley also said Adhia’s term saw an exponential increase in the tax base and tax collections.