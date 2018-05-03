NIA quizzes key Islamic State operative in Manila

A screenshot of National Investigation Agency website.

New Delhi: Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday quizzed a key Islamic State operative in Manila, Philippines.

The agency said that the operative Karen Aisha Al Muslimah had been in touch with three accused persons—Mohd Naser, Mohd Sirajuddin and Adnan Hasan—in connection with cases registered in 2015 and 2016.

“They were in online contact with Karen Aisha on messaging applications of Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram. It further came on record that Karen was also in online contact with many other Indians. Subsequently, the aforesaid three accused persons were chargesheeted and they are facing trial in their respective cases,” the NIA said in a statement.