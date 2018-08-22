Fire at Mumbai’s Crystal Tower kills 2, injures 14

The fire brigade control room got a message at 8.32am about the blaze on the 12th floor of Crystal Tower. Photo: HT

Mumbai: A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a posh high-rise residential building in Dadar today morning, killing two residents and injuring 14, fire officials said. Dozens of people were rescued from different floors of the 17-storey Crystal Tower building near Hindmata Cinema on Elphinstone Road. The blaze has been brought under control and cooling operations are under way, officials said.

The fire brigade control room got a message at 8.32am about the blaze on the 12th floor. The smoke from the raging fire spread rapidly, trapping the residents in the stairs, Mumbai Fire Brigade chief P. S. Rahangdale said.

Sixteen people suffered from suffocation due to the smoke. They were rushed to the nearby KEM Hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead, the city civic body said in a statement.

The smoke spread through the building’s staircases and lifts were not used as a precautionary measure. Snorkel ladders were used to rescue residents stranded in the building, an official in the fire brigade control room here said.

Ten fire engines, four water tankers, officials of the Mumbai Police and electrical mechanics were at the spot, he said. The cause of the fire will be known after an inquiry, he said.