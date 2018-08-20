Karnataka looks for financial aid to help rebuild flood-hit Kodagu

People walk inside a flood-affected building, in Kodagu on Sunday. PTI

Bengaluru: Authorities on Monday appealed to people to stop sending relief material, especially that which is perishable, as such items kept pouring into flood affected Kerala and parts of Karnataka, particularly the coffee-growing region of Kodagu.

Sa Ra Mahesh, tourism and district in-charge minister of Kodagu, said that they do not require more food.

“We do not need more food. There are only 4,000 people in entire district who need this food. If we get too much, it will get spoilt,” Mahesh said on Monday.

The government now hopes to get monetary assistance to help rebuild the hundreds of homes that have been damaged by the incessant rains. Rain has pounded the region since the beginning of August resulting in floods and landslides-related incidents throwing life out of gear for the hill station that is a popular tourist centre.

Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said that 5,800 of the total of 6,620 people sheltered in the 41 relief centres in Kodagu and nine in Dakshina Kannada will be given ₹3,800 per family as an interim measure.

Twelve people have so far died in Kodagu, where 845 homes, 123km of roads, 58 bridges, and 3,800 electric poles have been damaged, he said.

“As of today, 4,320 people have been rescued and brought back safely to relief centres,” Kumaraswamy said. A total of 1,725 experts from various agencies, including the armed forces, have been deployed in rescue operations.

The government has initiated the setting up of temporary aluminium sheds in the next 10 days, the chief minister said.

“Action has been initiated to reach groceries and other essential commodities to the aggrieved families through 10 mobile distribution units,” the chief minister’s office said post Kumaraswamy’s media briefing on Monday.

Data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has shown that from 1 August to 20 August, Kodagu has recorded 902mm of rain, against the normal of 458mm in average years, showing an excess of 97%.

In the last seven days, Kodagu has recorded 535 mm of rain, against the average of 159mm at this time of year, an excess of 237%.

Though the entire state of Karnataka has witnessed an excess rainfall of 89% in the last seven days, many parts, including several districts in the north, have seen deficits as much as 50%.

Kumaraswamy conducted an aerial survey of the region during the weekend and appealed for monetary assistance to help rehabilitate those affected by the floods.

“Anyone can get the list of victims from the DC (deputy commissioner’s) office. You can transfer money directly to them or give it to the DC relief fund to help construction of homes,” Mahesh said.

Indians, as well as people of other communities across the globe, are assisting relief efforts in the two south Indian states where rains continue to wreak havoc, destroying lives and livelihood.