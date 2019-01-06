Govt forms committee to implement clause 6 of Assam Accord

The committee, persons familiar with the development said, is being headed by a retired IAS officer and includes eminent Assamese personalities from various fields. Photo: AP

New Delhi: Just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the people of Assam of safeguarding their interests, in a rally in Silchar on Friday, the Union Home Ministry has set up a high powered committee to look into the successful implementation of the Assam Accord.

With just three months to go for the Lok Sabha polls, and with no set date on the announcement of the final release of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Centre is now trying to calm a state where nearly 40.07 lakh people are staring at possible disenfranchisement.

The Union cabinet on Wednesday announced the formation of a high-level committee for safeguarding the interests of ethnic Assamese. This comes in the wake of the closure on 31 December of the process for claims and objections with regard to the NRC ahead of its final draft later this year.

The committee, persons familiar with the development said, is being headed by a retired IAS officer and includes eminent Assamese personalities from various fields. The panel will submit its report within the six months to the Centre.

“Clause 6 of the Assam Accord envisages that appropriate constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards should be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the ethnic Assamese. The committee will look at how effectively the Accord was implemented and if not, then why it was not implemented,” Union home Minister Rajnath Singh had told the media on Wednesday.

Facing stiff resistance from its ally in the state, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, which will provide legitimate citizenship to migrants from Bangladesh, the Centre has been trying to extend an olive branch to not just the AGP, but the people of Assam as well, ahead of this year’s elections.

“The committee will gauge the effectiveness of the Accord and suggest measures needed to protect the Assamese language. It will assess the measures needed for safeguarding the ethnic Assamese, the extent of employment reservation quantum and so on. The terms and conditions of the committee will soon be decided by the Union home ministry,” Singh added.