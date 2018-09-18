Kejriwal, Sisodia and 11 other MLAs summoned by Delhi court to appear on 25 October

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. File photo: HT

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and eleven other members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi legislative assembly on Tuesday were summoned by a court in Delhi to appear on 25 October.

This comes after the court took cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police in the case of alleged assault of chief secretary Anshu Prakash.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Samar Vishal issued summons after taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police on 13 August. The court said there were sufficient grounds to establish the charges against the accused in the case. The court on 25 August had reserved its order as it needed additional time to go through the 1,300 page chargesheet.

AAP leaders have alleged that the cases are attempts to delay the work of the state government.

“Modi government aided by Delhi Police have long been attempting to stagger pro-people work of AAP through mala fide, bogus cases. These cases have done nothing to hinder us, but strengthen our tenacity at every acquittal,” senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha said on Twitter.

A case was registered by the police after chief secretary Anshu Prakash in February alleged that he was manhandled during a meeting at Kejriwal’s residence. During the course of investigation, the Delhi Police had interrogated the chief minister and also conducted a search of his residence.

The incident had led to a standoff between the government and the officials, with the party alleging that officials were not attending meetings called by ministers. Kejriwal along with senior cabinet leaders had held a protest at the residence of the Lieutenant Governor to protest against the alleged boycott.

The chargesheet had alleged that the leaders had criminally conspired to threaten the chief secretary with death or grievous hurt, obstructed him in the discharge of public functions and caused hurt. The chargesheet had also accused the AAP leaders of other offences punishable under sections of IPC, including wrongfully confining any person, assaulting or using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, insulting him to provoke breach of peace, and abetment of the offence.