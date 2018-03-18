K. Chandrashekhar Rao, Mamata Banerjee to meet on Monday for talks on third front

Alleging that successive governments ruled by both the Congress and BJP at the centre have miserably failed to ensure development of the country, Rao had earlier said he will talk with all like-minded parties and leaders for creating an agenda for the country’s growth. File photo: AP

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, who is rallying support for establishment of a non-BJP and non-Congress alternative, will meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Monday in Kolkata.

Rao had recently said a non-Congress and non-BJP front should be formed in the country, as he called for a “qualitative change” in politics and had also announced that he was ready to take on the mantle of leading a political front.

“In the backdrop of Telangana chief minister calling for a qualitative change in politics, he will meet and hold discussions with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on March 19,” officials in the Telangana chief minister’s office (CMO) told PTI on Saturday night.

Rao would meet Banerjee in Kolkata at around 4 pm, they said.

On 4 March, Banerjee spoke to Rao over phone and conveyed her complete support on his statement that he was keen to participate in national politics to bring about “qualitative changes” in governance. “Ham aap se ek-mat hain. Aap ke saath rahenge” (I am in agreement with you. I will work with you),” Banerjee had told Rao.

Alleging that successive governments ruled by both the Congress and BJP at the centre have miserably failed to ensure development of the country, Rao had earlier said he will talk with all like-minded parties and leaders for creating an agenda for the country’s growth.

The chief minister’s office had also earlier said Rao is chalking out a programme to hold series of meetings at all India level with various organisations, associations and individuals shortly.