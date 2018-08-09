Global trade likely to lose momentum in Q3: WTO
WTO says as trade tensions slow export orders and automobile production and sales the global trade is likely to lose momentum in the third quarter
Last Published: Thu, Aug 09 2018. 04 22 PM IST
Geneva: Global trade in goods is likely to lose momentum in the third quarter, with growth just above trend, as trade tensions slow export orders and automobile production and sales, the World Trade Organization said on Thursday.
The WTO’s quarterly outlook indicator, a composite of seven forward-looking components, showed a reading of 100.3, down from 101.8 in May and 102.3 in February, signalling “an easing of trade growth in the coming months in line with medium-term trends,” the WTO said.
First Published: Thu, Aug 09 2018. 04 17 PM IST
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Aurobindo Pharma Q1 profit at ₹456 crore, misses estimates
- Trai Chairman RS Sharma gets two-year extension, a day before retirement
- Online hiring activity rebounds in July: Report
- Future Retail Q1 profit rises 3.56% at ₹153.12 cr, Rajan Bharti Mittal resigns from board
- Idea MD Himanshu Kapania may be first vice-chairman of Grasim
Mark to Market »
- Cipla Q1 results: Costs and US recovery vital for FY19 health
- Change in ownership has done Mphasis investors a world of good
- Midcaps, smallcaps recover but may not have found their lost charm yet
- 10 things the IMF numbers tell us about the Indian economy
- Why business expectations are so tepid despite recovery in Indian economy