Global trade likely to lose momentum in Q3: WTO

WTO says as trade tensions slow export orders and automobile production and sales the global trade is likely to lose momentum in the third quarter

Last Published: Thu, Aug 09 2018. 04 22 PM IST
Geneva: Global trade in goods is likely to lose momentum in the third quarter, with growth just above trend, as trade tensions slow export orders and automobile production and sales, the World Trade Organization said on Thursday.

The WTO’s quarterly outlook indicator, a composite of seven forward-looking components, showed a reading of 100.3, down from 101.8 in May and 102.3 in February, signalling “an easing of trade growth in the coming months in line with medium-term trends,” the WTO said.

