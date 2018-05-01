Infrastructure output slows to 4.1% in March

The core sector would have an impact on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data as these eight segments account for about 41% of the total factory output. Output growth rate of only fertiliser and cement reported healthy numbers. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

New Delhi: The growth of eight core sectors slowed to 3-month low of 4.1% in March due to weak performance in as many as six sectors including coal, crude oil and natural gas.

The other sectors which showed slower growth rate were refinery products, steel and electricity. The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors, which also include fertilisers and cement, was 5.2% in March 2017, according to the data released by the commerce and industry ministry on Tuesday.

The previous low was in the core sectors was 3.8% in December 2017. Cumulatively, the eight core sectors grew by 4.2% in 2017-18, lowest in the last three financial years. The growth was 4.8% in the previous fiscal and 3% in 2015-16.

Both the sectors grew by 3.2% and 13% respectively in March. On the other hand, coal, natural gas, refinery products and steel production growth slowed to 9.1% (as against 10.6% in March 2017), 1.3%, 1%, 4.7% (as against 11% a year ago) respectively during the month under review.

Electricity generation growth rate too decelerated to 4.5% as against 6.2% in March 2017. Crude oil recorded a negative rate of growth of 1.6% in March this year.