‘TRS banking on work done since 2014 to win Telangana Assembly polls’

Hyderabad:The surprise dissolution of the Telangana Assembly by former chief minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao, or KCR, on 6 September has set the ball rolling for the electoral battle. This is seen as a political masterstroke and the TRS expects to win a thumping majority in the elections. Will the coming together of the opposition parties, such as the Congress and Telugu Desam Party, throw a spanner in the works? KCR’s son K.T. Rama Rao, the IT minister of the caretaker government, gives a sneak-peek into the party’s poll strategy. Edited excerpts:

You had said TRS will easily win a clear majority in the 119-member Assembly. If you were so confident, why go for early elections?

We did not want political rancour in the state. The opposition became vitriolic with their attacks. They even started attacking my children and this had to stop. So, instead of all this name-calling, we decided to go for early polls.

Why would anyone vote for the TRS based on its performance since 2014?

Since the TRS came to power, we launched 453 schemes. I can give you many more reasons that will prompt people to vote for us. In fact, no government has paid the premium like we did under the “Rythu Bima” (₹5 lakh insurance for landowning farmers, be it accidental or natural death) scheme, which was launched on 15 August. We have already distributed 800 cheques so far.

The Congress feels that there is a lot of anti-incumbency against TRS. It has said your party is staring at defeat. Where do you stand?

If TRS is not back in power, I am ready to quit politics. If Congress’s Telangana unit president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has the guts let him take (up the chief minister’s post). There is of course some anti-incumbency against some of our MLAs, but that is natural. But people will vote for KCR overwhelmingly. The Congress is the only party that has not fulfilled its promises in the past (in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh).

What do you think of the Congress-TDP alliance, especially given that they were arch-rivals once?

I am glad that it has happened. Now, two birds can be killed with one stone.

During his last visit, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah had claimed that the Centre has given Telangana more than ₹2 trillion and your government did not utilise the funds. Is it so?

It is ludicrous to say that. This talk of giving and receiving is not good. There is no Centre without states and we are not some foreign country. Telangana is one of the highest tax-paying states. I don’t see a situation where the BJP can come to power on its own in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress is also making a lot of poll promises, including waiving off farmer loans of up to ₹2 lakh. What is the TRS banking on?

Let them do it in Karnataka first. We promised ₹1 lakh and delivered. If you look at the Congress’s poll promises, it requires the budget of all the southern states put together. This time, we are banking on all the work we have done since 2014—on education, health, irrigation. We will encourage people to communicate with us and participate in a dialogue with us as well