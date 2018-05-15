West Bengal panchayat elections: Repoll ordered in 568 booths

Security personnel lathi charge on people who were allegedly involved in ransacking a polling booth and public property during panchayat elections, at Rampur of South Dinajpur district of West Bengal, on Monday. Photo: PTI

Kolkata: The West Bengal state election commission on Tuesday ordered repoll in 568 of 41,000 booths where votes were cast during Monday’s panchayat elections—a record high, according to officials.

Repoll has been ordered in 19 of the 20 districts where polling took place on Monday amid rampant violence in which at least 13 people were killed.

The state government has confirmed at least six poll-related deaths and as many unnatural deaths not necessarily linked to the election since Sunday night.

Polling was high with as much as 82.13% of the electorate turning up to cast their vote, according to a statement issued by the state election commission.

Repoll will take place on Wednesday, and the votes are to be counted on Thursday.