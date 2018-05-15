West Bengal panchayat elections: Repoll ordered in 568 booths
Repoll, which will take place on Wednesday, has been ordered in 19 of the 20 districts where voting took place on Monday amid rampant violence in which at least 13 people were killed
Last Published: Tue, May 15 2018. 08 38 PM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal state election commission on Tuesday ordered repoll in 568 of 41,000 booths where votes were cast during Monday’s panchayat elections—a record high, according to officials.
Repoll has been ordered in 19 of the 20 districts where polling took place on Monday amid rampant violence in which at least 13 people were killed.
The state government has confirmed at least six poll-related deaths and as many unnatural deaths not necessarily linked to the election since Sunday night.
Polling was high with as much as 82.13% of the electorate turning up to cast their vote, according to a statement issued by the state election commission.
Repoll will take place on Wednesday, and the votes are to be counted on Thursday.
First Published: Tue, May 15 2018. 08 38 PM IST
More From Politics »
- Under construction flyover collapses in Varanasi, 12 dead
- BJP wrests back Bombay-Karnataka region from Congress in assembly elections
- Ex-AG Mukul Rohtagi appointed ‘eminent jurist’ on Lokpal selection panel, govt tells SC
- India’s trade deficit widens to $13.7 billion in April
- BJP’s political transformation yields results
Latest News »
West Bengal panchayat elections: Repoll ordered in 568 booths
ICICI Bank acquires nearly 18% stake in Gammon Infrastructure
Rahul Khanna: Why I have a love-hate relationship with gadgets
Britannia Industries Q4 profit rises 25% to Rs263 crore
Running is meditation and actually helps you be still and focus, says Nandita Abraham