Congress boycotts Lokpal panel meeting again

New Delhi:Congress on Tuesday once again boycotted the meeting of the Lokpal Selection Committee with its leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge saying that he was invited by the government as a “special invitee” with the singular intention of excluding the opinion of the opposition in the selection process.

Kharge shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi declining the offer to attend the meeting and alleged that his government has not accorded priority and importance to the issue and its “double standards” stood exposed. He alleged that the process of appointing the Lokpal under such circumstances would be vitiated if the voice of the opposition is not included.

“Inviting the leader of single largest opposition party as a ‘Special Invitee’ is done with the singular intention of excluding the opinion of the opposition from the selection process of Lokpal,” he said in his letter.

Kharge had on 1 March written a similar letter to the Prime Minister while boycotting the earlier meeting of the Lokpal Selection Committee as a “special invitee”.

In his latest letter, the Congress leader said “it is deeply disappointing that not only did the earlier letter go unacknowledged, but also the serious concerns that were raised in that letter continue to go unaddressed as seen by the issuing of the latest office memorandum from DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training)”.