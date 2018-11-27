ICAI says non-graduate CAs now eligible to become registered valuers
Previously a CA having three years of post-qualification experience and qualified as a graduate was allowed to become a registered valuer
New Delhi: Non-graduate chartered accountants with three years of experience can now become registered valuers, with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs amending the rules in this regard. Previously a CA having three years of post-qualification experience and qualified as a graduate was allowed to become a registered valuer.
Now, a chartered accountant is not required to be a graduate to become a registered valuer. “It was informed to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs that the chartered accountancy course that has been approved by the government, allows a 10+2 student to enroll for chartered accountancy course. It does not mandate a student to be a graduate for enrolling in the course. Hence, a CA may or may not be a graduate,” ICAI said in a release.
A registered valuer is required to carry out valuation of assets, net worth of a firm or its liabilities as required under the Companies Act, 2013.
More From Politics »
- How to make sense of the Mizoram matrix
- How Rajasthan has fared under the BJP-Congress pendulum
- 26/11 attacks: US stands with India in its quest for justice, says Trump
- Mizoram elections: Open to Karnataka-type arrangement to keep out BJP, says CM Lal Thanhawla
- Sunil Arora set to be next chief election commissioner