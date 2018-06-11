 Atal Bihari Vajpayee admitted to AIIMS for health check-up - Livemint
Atal Bihari Vajpayee admitted to AIIMS for health check-up

Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be under the supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria for routine check-up and investigations

Last Published: Mon, Jun 11 2018. 05 30 PM IST
PTI
Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been ailing for long, was admitted to AIIMS for routine check-up and investigations on Monday, the BJP said in a statement.

The 93-year-old leader will be under the supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, it said, adding that he has been admitted on doctors’ advice.

The BJP stalwart ruled India as prime minister between 1998-2004. As his health deteriorated, he slowly withdrew from public life and has been confined to his residence for many years.

First Published: Mon, Jun 11 2018. 05 30 PM IST
Topics: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Atal Bihari Vajpayee health AIIMS Atal Bihari Vajpayee hospitalised BJP

