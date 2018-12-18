Madhavi Divan appointed as Additional Solicitor General

Divan will be representing the government in the Supreme Court. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The government Monday cleared the name of advocate Madhavi Goradia Divan as an Additional Solicitor General for India.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ms. Madhavi Goradia Divan, Advocate, as Additional Solicitor General of India (ASGI) in the Supreme Court of India with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post till 30.06.2020 or until further orders,” an official communication said. She will be the third woman law officer to be appointed by the NDA government. Divan will be representing the government in the Supreme Court.

Prior to her, the NDA government had appointed senior woman advocates Pinky Anand and Maninder Acharya as ASGs.

