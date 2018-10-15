India, US poised to resolve trade disputes

Two countries were drawing close on a trade deal involving steel, medical devices, agriculture and IT equipment. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India and the United States have resolved most of their bilateral trade disputes, a trade ministry source said on Monday, though agreements on some issues have yet to be finalised.

Reuters reported on 18 September that the two countries were drawing close on a trade deal involving steel, medical devices, agriculture and IT equipment.

The source also added that New Delhi was confident of entering into bilateral currency payment mechanisms with Iran and China in order to smooth trade between the countries.

