India, US poised to resolve trade disputes
India, US have resolved most of their bilateral trade disputes, the report said, though agreements on some issues have yet to be finalised
Last Published: Mon, Oct 15 2018. 05 55 PM IST
New Delhi: India and the United States have resolved most of their bilateral trade disputes, a trade ministry source said on Monday, though agreements on some issues have yet to be finalised.
Reuters reported on 18 September that the two countries were drawing close on a trade deal involving steel, medical devices, agriculture and IT equipment.
The source also added that New Delhi was confident of entering into bilateral currency payment mechanisms with Iran and China in order to smooth trade between the countries.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)
First Published: Mon, Oct 15 2018. 05 55 PM IST
