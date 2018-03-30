Andheri-Goregaon harbour line in Mumbai to start from Monday

Railway minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the Andheri-Goregaon harbour line at an event held at the Goregaon station on Thursday night. File photo: Hindustan Times

Mumbai: The long wait of rail commuters to board a train on the harbour line from Andheri to Goregaon ended on Thursday with the inaugural run train service.

Forty-nine regular services will start daily on the 5.12km line from 1 April, railway officials said.

“The harbour line will be further extended till Borivali,” Goyal said, adding the Union government has undertaken Rs54,777 crore-worth projects for improving the railway infrastructure in Mumbai.

The event, which was delayed by over two hours, started after Goyal’s arrival at the station around 9pm.

Goyal, who flagged off the inaugural train at 10.08pm, said he was stuck at the Mumbai airport for some 45 minutes as the aerobridge could not dock into the plane.